RDA Inflows Rise To $8.055 Bn In May 24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.055 billion by the end of May 2024 as compared to US $7.831 billion by April (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during April were recorded at US$ 224 million as compared to US$ 171 million in March and US$ 182 million in February 2024.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 12,960 to 702,610 in May 2024 from 689,650 accounts in April 2024.

By the end of May, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $338 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $582 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $37 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

