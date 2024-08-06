RDA Inflows Rise To $8.255 Bn In June 24
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.255 billion by the end of June 2024 as compared to US $8.055 billion by May (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The data showed that the inflows of remittances during June were recorded at US$ 200 million as compared to US$ 225 million in May and US$ 171 million in April 2024.
These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.
The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,168 to 712,778 in June 2024 from 702,610 accounts in May 2024.
By the end of May, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $348 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $592 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $38 million in Roshan Equity Investment.
