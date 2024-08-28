RDA inflows rise to $8.416 bn in July 2024

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.416 billion by the end of July 2024 as compared to US $8.255 billion by June (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.416 billion by the end of July 2024 as compared to US $8.255 billion by June (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during July were recorded at US$161 million as compared to US$ 200 million in June and US$ 224 million in May 2024.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,820 to 723,598 in July 2024 from 712,778 accounts in June 2024.

By the end of July, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $357 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $618 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $39 million in Roshan Equity Investment.