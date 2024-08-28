RDA Inflows Rise To $8.416 Bn In July 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM
The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.416 billion by the end of July 2024 as compared to US $8.255 billion by June (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.416 billion by the end of July 2024 as compared to US $8.255 billion by June (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The data showed that the inflows of remittances during July were recorded at US$161 million as compared to US$ 200 million in June and US$ 224 million in May 2024.
These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.
The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,820 to 723,598 in July 2024 from 712,778 accounts in June 2024.
By the end of July, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $357 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $618 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $39 million in Roshan Equity Investment.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce minister pledges support for leather, footwear Industry6 hours ago
-
SACM directs technical institutes to strengthen management committees7 hours ago
-
SCCI, CS KP to establish close-liaison for issues resolution8 hours ago
-
President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan secur ..8 hours ago
-
Philosophical shift in China's development model, underscores need for economic growth reforms: Qais ..8 hours ago
-
47 nomination papers filed for FCCI executive committee polls8 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA8 hours ago
-
CCP affirms exclusive jurisdiction to combat deceptive marketing practices10 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge as traders eye Nvidia earnings9 hours ago
-
UAF convocation to be held in in first week of October10 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA10 hours ago
-
KP governor stresses joint efforts for economic development, prosperity11 hours ago