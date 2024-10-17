Open Menu

RDA Inflows Rise To $8.749 Bn In Sep-2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.749 billion by the end of September 2024 as compared to US $8.581 billion by August (2024) end

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during September were recorded at US$168 million as compared to US$ 165 million in August and US$ 161 million in July 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,138 to 746,251 in September 2024 from 735,113 accounts in August 2024.

By the end of September, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $380 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $656 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $41 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

