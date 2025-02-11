RDA inflows rise to $9.564 bn in Jan 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $9.564 billion by the end of January 2025 as compared to US $9.342 billion by December (2024) end

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during January were recorded at US$ 222 million as compared to US$ 203 million in December and US$ 186 million in November 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

According to the data, almost 778,697 accounts registered under the programme by the end of January 2025.

By the end of January, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $479 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $799 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $59 million in Roshan Equity Investment.