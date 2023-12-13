Open Menu

RDA To Open Its Facilitation Desk In ICCI To Facilitate Business Community

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RDA to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI to facilitate business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He briefed the business community about the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) and the plan of establishing industrial zones as well as fruit & vegetable market on this project to promote commercial and industrial activities.

He also announced the opening of a Facilitation Desk of RDA in ICCI to facilitate the business community in matters to RDA.

He said that RDA had intended to conduct a survey in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to identify a suitable location for an industrial zone on Ring Road and desired that ICCI should become a stakeholder in this important project to promote industrialization.

He said that to bolster the business and industrial activities, the Punjab government has set up a Business Facilitation Centre as a one-stop shop facility and the business community of Islamabad should take benefit of its services while exploring business and investment opportunities in Punjab.

He invited the ICCI delegation to visit RDA to get a detailed briefing on the RRR project and the scope of business and industrial activities on it.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI has been working on a new industrial zone in the region for a long time and emphasized that the RDA should take ICCI on board about the industrial zone on Ring Road so that this project could be set up at a suitable location that should have easy access to the twin cities.

He thanked RDA for announcing the opening of its Facilitation Desk in ICCI and hoped that it would provide great facilitation to ICCI members.

Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI urged the RDA to inform the people about the illegal housing societies in its jurisdiction to save the potential investors from any losses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Road Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

2 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business