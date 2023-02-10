RDI has potential to transform agriculture in water-scarce in Thar, Cholistan, Thal deserts: PARC chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) collaboration with Eva-Anna farms and Responsive Drip Irrigation (RDI) of the United States organized an event on "Responsive Drip Irrigation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) collaboration with Eva-Anna farms and Responsive Drip Irrigation (RDI) of the United States organized an event on "Responsive Drip Irrigation in Pakistan: A Transformative Water Management Solution to Improve Livelihoods and Climate Resilience.

The event was attended by water resources experts, senior scientists and members from NARC, Responsive Drip Irrigation (RDI), Eva-Anna farms, INGOs, NDMA, and ICARDA.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said�combining Regenerative Agriculture with Responsive Drip Irrigation can reduce the waste of water and fertilizer while also preserving the soil's nutritional health.

He said RDI has the potential to transform agriculture in water-scarce regions of Pakistan like Thar, Cholistan and Thal deserts.

The chairman emphasized the significance of youth involvement in the agriculture sector and guaranteed that PARC was always ready to offer technical support for agricultural advancements. RDI has been successfully tested at NARC and at farmers' fields, he added.

Director of CEWRI at NARC Dr. Bashir Ahmad demonstrated how the system works and highlighted the advantages of water-smart agriculture.

The RDI CEO (USA/UAE), Ms Jan Gould said RDI was an incredibly efficient system that could double crop yields using half the water, increase crop biodiversity, and decrease the risk of chemical contamination in food.

She highlighted that RDI was simple to operate and maintain as it didn't require complex machinery.

Ms. Jan emphasized the importance of locally producing RDI to make the system more cost-effective.