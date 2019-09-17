RDIF Head Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Extremely Negative for Markets, Geopolitics

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities has a very negative effect not only on energy markets in the world, but also on a geopolitical situation in the region, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

"We express our deep condolences and support to Saudi Arabia during this difficult time, when attacks on key energy infrastructure of not only Saudi Arabia, but also the world, are made. We hope that they will be able to very quickly restore their capacity; certainly this is a negative event not only for energy markets, but also for geopolitics in the region," Dmitriev told reporters.