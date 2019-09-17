UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Head Says Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities Extremely Negative For Markets, Geopolitics

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

RDIF Head Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Extremely Negative for Markets, Geopolitics

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities has a very negative effect not only on energy markets in the world, but also on a geopolitical situation in the region, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

"We express our deep condolences and support to Saudi Arabia during this difficult time, when attacks on key energy infrastructure of not only Saudi Arabia, but also the world, are made. We hope that they will be able to very quickly restore their capacity; certainly this is a negative event not only for energy markets, but also for geopolitics in the region," Dmitriev told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Russia Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Market Event

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.