RDIF, Italy's Barilla To Invest Over $117Mln To Expand Food Giant's Activity In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Italian multinational food company Barilla have announced plans to jointly invest 100 million Euros ($117.3 million) in the expansion of the company's activity in Russia, the Russian agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Italy's Barilla Group, one of the leading global producers of pasta and bakery products, announce plans of investing jointly over EUR 100mn to expand the company's business in Russia," the press release said.

The investment will significantly increase the scale of activity and localization of production in the local market by Barilla Rus, Barilla's subsidiary in Russia.

"Financing for the project will be provided in tranches, with the first investment already completed by the parties. RDIF and Barilla partnership will be a relevant enabler to keep on developing Barilla's Russian business in the course of 2021-2023," the press release added.

According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the joint investment in Barilla Rus will enable resumption of economic activity in Russia, suspended over the coronavirus pandemic, as well as furthering successful economic cooperation between Russia and Italy.

