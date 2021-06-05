UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Partners Invested Over $27.5Bln In Russian Economy Over 10 Years - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

RDIF, Partners Invested Over $27.5Bln in Russian Economy Over 10 Years - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Over the 10 years of its existence, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has invested more than 2 trillion rubles ($27.5 billion at current exchange rate) with partners in the Russian economy, of which just one-tenth, or 200 billion rubles, are the fund's money, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.

"Over these ten years, we and our partners have invested more than 2 trillion rubles in the Russian economy, of which 200 billion rubles are the money of the fund and more than 1.8 trillion rubles are the funds of our partners. At the same time, we invested 500 billion rubles into Russian infrastructure," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

