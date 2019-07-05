Ready-made garments $2.440 bln exported in 11 months of FY 2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of ready made garments form the country during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 had witnessed 4.16% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, country earned $2.440 billion by exporting about 48,250 thousand dozens of ready made garments as against the $2.342 billion and 36,182 thousand dozen of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, knitwear worth $2.670 billion was exported during the period under review as compared the $2.453 billion of last year.

About 113,750 thousand dozens of knitwear exported in last 11 months of fiscal year 2018-19 as compared the 267,741 thousand dozens of same period last year, which was up by 8.

84% in Dollar terms.

Meanwhile, bed wear exports also recorded about 1.60% growth as about 374,933 metric tons of bed wear valuing $2.088 billion exported as compared the exports of 342,530 metric tons valuing $2.055 billion of same period of last year.

However, during the period under review, exports of raw cotton reduced by 67.19 %, cotton yarn by 16.01% and cotton cloth by 3.65%. respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that textile group exports from the country during last 11 months had registered about 0.09% as it came down to $12.315 billion from $12.326 billion of same period of last year.