UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready-made Garments $2.440 Bln Exported In 11 Months Of FY 2018-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Ready-made garments $2.440 bln exported in 11 months of FY 2018-19

The exports of ready made garments form the country during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 had witnessed 4.16% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of ready made garments form the country during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 had witnessed 4.16% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, country earned $2.440 billion by exporting about 48,250 thousand dozens of ready made garments as against the $2.342 billion and 36,182 thousand dozen of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, knitwear worth $2.670 billion was exported during the period under review as compared the $2.453 billion of last year.

About 113,750 thousand dozens of knitwear exported in last 11 months of fiscal year 2018-19 as compared the 267,741 thousand dozens of same period last year, which was up by 8.

84% in Dollar terms.

Meanwhile, bed wear exports also recorded about 1.60% growth as about 374,933 metric tons of bed wear valuing $2.088 billion exported as compared the exports of 342,530 metric tons valuing $2.055 billion of same period of last year.

However, during the period under review, exports of raw cotton reduced by 67.19 %, cotton yarn by 16.01% and cotton cloth by 3.65%. respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that textile group exports from the country during last 11 months had registered about 0.09% as it came down to $12.315 billion from $12.326 billion of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Dollar Same Textile Cotton From Billion

Recent Stories

Aunt of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem ..

18 seconds ago

Media's role important in promoting country's posi ..

19 seconds ago

Seoul dissolves Japan fund for WWII sex slaves

22 seconds ago

Google backs down after New Zealand murder case ga ..

25 seconds ago

European equities dip at open 05 July 2019

6 minutes ago

Pioneering Aussie surgery restores hand, arm movem ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.