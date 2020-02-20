Ready made garments worth $1.680 billion exported in seven months

The exports of ready made garments from the country during first seven months of current financial year increased by 10.84% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-January, 2019-20, about 35,375 thousand dozens of ready made garments worth $1.680 billion exported as compared the exports of 29,239 thousand dozen valuing $1.516 billion of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review country exported textile products worth $8.099 billion which was up by 3.68% when it was compared with the exports of the same period of last year.

During last seven months of current financial year exports of raw cotton grew by 9.

99%, cotton yarn 0,78% and other textile materials grew by 11.97%.

Meanwhile, 72,577 thousand dozens of knitwear valuing $1.832 billion were also exported as compared the exports of 69,406 thousand dozens worth $1.724 billion of same period of last year, which was up by 6.27%.

During last seven months, bed wear exports increased by 2.77% as 272,964 metric tons of bed wear costing $1.392 billion exported as against the exports of 248,652 valuing $1.354 billion of same period last year.

However, the exports of towels decreased by 0.52% as towels worth $44.110 million exported as against $446.448 million of same period of last year, the data reveled.