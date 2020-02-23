UrduPoint.com
Ready Made Garments Worth US $ 1.680 Billion Exported In Seven Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The exports of ready made garments from the country during first seven months of current financial year increased by 10.84 per cent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2019-20, about 35,375 thousand dozens of ready made garments worth US $ 1.680 billion exported as compared the exports of 29,239 thousand dozen valuing US $ 1.516 billion of same period of last year.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review country exported textile products worth US $ 8.099 billion which was up by 3.68 per cent when it was compared with the exports of the same period of last year.

During last seven months of current financial year exports of raw cotton grew by 9.

99 per cent, cotton yarn 0.78 per cent and other textile materials grew by 11.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, 72,577 thousand dozens of knitwear valuing US $ 1.832 billion were also exported as compared the exports of 69,406 thousand dozens worth US $1.724 billion of same period of last year, which was up by 6.27 per cent.

During last seven months, bed wear exports increased by 2.77 per cent as 272,964 metric tons of bed wear costing US $ 1.392 billion exported as against the exports of 248,652 valuing US $ 1.354 billion of same period last year.

However, the exports of towels decreased by 0.52 per cent as towels worth US $ 44.110 million exported as against US $ 446.448 million of same period of last year, the data reveled.

