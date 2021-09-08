Readymade garment exports witnessed record increase 9.83%

(@FahadShabbir)

The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Ready-made garments worth the US $ 301,188 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 274,237 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear were increased by 8.28 percent, worth the US $ 263,343 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 243,198 of the same period last year.

During the period under view, other textile materials exports increased by 17.98 percent as worth US $ 57,537 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 48,769 of the same period of last year.

\395