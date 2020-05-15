Readymade Garments export increase record 2.06%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Readymade Garments exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 2.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2019, Readymade Garments worth $2,231,915 thousand exported as compared to the exports of $2,186,902 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tent, canvas and tarpulin increased by 7.51%.

Tents, canvas and tarpulin valuing $78,556 thousand exported as compared to worth $73,067 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Srt, silk and synthetic textile worth $272,922 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $249,077 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other textile Materials exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 16.48%.

Other Textile Materials worth $380,171 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $326,394 thousand of same period of last year.

