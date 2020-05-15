UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Readymade Garments Export Increase Record 2.06%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:52 PM

Readymade Garments export increase record 2.06%

Readymade Garments exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 2.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Readymade Garments exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 2.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2019, Readymade Garments worth $2,231,915 thousand exported as compared to the exports of $2,186,902 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tent, canvas and tarpulin increased by 7.51%.

Tents, canvas and tarpulin valuing $78,556 thousand exported as compared to worth $73,067 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Srt, silk and synthetic textile worth $272,922 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $249,077 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other textile Materials exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 16.48%.

Other Textile Materials worth $380,171 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $326,394 thousand of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same 2019 Textile From Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL's Coronavirus support and relief package for ..

11 minutes ago

China Replies to Trump's Threat of Possible Cut of ..

9 minutes ago

AAK Foundation distributes ration packs among gyps ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Export Tariff to Grow to $8.3 for Ton ..

5 minutes ago

BDS defuses bomb planted in MPA's market

5 minutes ago

NTC management board approves budget estimates for ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.