Readymade Garments Exports Increase By 2.56%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Readymade Garments exports increase by 2.56%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Readymade Garments exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 2.56 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Readymade garments worth US $ 2,011,505 thousand exported as compared to worth US $1,961,293 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Tents, Canvas and Tarpulin increased by 33.27 per cent, Tobacco worth US$ 82,230 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$61,704 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Madeup Articles worth US$505,986 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$439,460 thousand of same period of last year.

