Readymade garments exports witness 22.93% increase

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Readymade garments during the first six months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 22.93 % as compared to exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 2021, Readymade garments worth US$1,831,856 exported, as compared to exports of $1,490,157 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 19.

04 %, of US $1,659,646 as compared to the exports of US $1,394,182 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Knitwear exports also increased by 35.21% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$2,500,461 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$1,849,596.

During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 17.54 %, worth US$ 523,868 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 445,697 of the same period of last year.