Readymade garments exports witness 27.95 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Readymade garments exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 27.95 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the responding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Readymade garments worth US $3,214,112 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,512,060 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Towels increased by 19.46 percent, worth US $ 927,859 as compared to exports of $776,710 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear products exports also increased by 19.01 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $2,727,465 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $2,291,782.

