UrduPoint.com

Readymade Garments Exports Witness 28.75 Pc Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Readymade garments exports witness 28.75 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Readymade garments exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 28.75 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Tobacco worth US $3,904,658 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,032,812 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear increased by 34.23 percent, worth US $ 5,120,973 as compared to exports of $3,815,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear exports also increased by 18.80 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $3,292,880 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $2,771,786.

During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 18.54 percent, worth US$ 1,111,334 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 937,533 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

32 minutes ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

49 minutes ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

3 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

3 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.