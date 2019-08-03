Real estate great investment option, says Hasrat Ijaz

"Real estate is generally a great investment option. It can generate ongoing passive income and can be a good long-term investment"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) "Real estate is generally a great investment option. It can generate ongoing passive income and can be a good long-term investment".

"Investment of real estate not only safe your future but also give you great felling in the shape of profitable business and home".These views were expressed by the founder Chairman of Pakistan Real Estate Hasrat Ijaz Khan during the inaugural ceremony of Phase-2 of ASC Housing Society and office in Nowshera.

He stated that ASC housing society a great future project as whole development work is going on under the supervision of well known department.

On this occasion ASC commandant Tariq Mehmood stated this is great and safe investment.

Whole developmental work would be competed in two years time period. Moreover, he stated that clients would face great ease owing to the opening of site office. Renowned personalities belong to real estate included Aslam Khan Dawar, Gul Najeeb Abbasi, Col Retd Asif, Malik Habib were other people attended the ceremony.