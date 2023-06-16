UrduPoint.com

Real Estate Sector Growth Vital For Economic Uplift

Real estate sector growth vital for economic uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said on Friday that the real estate sector was the backbone of the economy, which was contributing to economic recovery, employment creation and promoting investment in the country.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Islamabad Estate Agents Association (IEAA), he said that the collaborative efforts of both organizations helped to solve the issues and problems confronted by the business community, said a press release.

He said the current body of the ICCI was also taking measures to serve the interest of business community and address their issues, adding that it had taken many steps during the last 8 months, including representation of the chamber in CDA board, construction of expo centre, FM Radio, school, hospital and multipurpose ground to facilitate its members and efforts were on to complete all these projects as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, President IEAA Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked President ICCI and said IEAA was the second largest organization of the business community in the city after the Islamabad Chamber and intended to work closely to address the problems of businesses.

He said the incentives announced in the current budget for the real estate sector were the result of joint efforts of the chamber and IEAA, adding that real estate was the most important sector of the economy providing more than 7% of total employment and more than 72 industries were connected with this sector.

