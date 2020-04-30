UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Household Incomes In Q4 2019 Fall In Eurozone But Rise In EU27 Countries - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:58 AM

Real Household Incomes in Q4 2019 Fall in Eurozone But Rise in EU27 Countries - Study

Real household incomes and consumption in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell in the eurozone, which comprises the 19 countries of the European Union that use the euro as currency, but rose in the EU as a whole, according to a study released by the bloc's statistical commission Eurostat on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Real household incomes and consumption in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell in the eurozone, which comprises the 19 countries of the European Union that use the euro as Currency, but rose in the EU as a whole, according to a study released by the bloc's statistical commission Eurostat on Wednesday.

The study shows that even before lockdown measures were enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, real household incomes per capita fell in the eurozone by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, after rising by 0.5 percent in the previous quarter. An identical drop in household real consumption per capita was also reported.

When accounting for the six non-euro countries in the European Union, which include Sweden, Denmark, and Hungary, both real household income per capita and real household consumption per capita in the entire bloc rose by 0.

2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from the 0.5 percent growth observed in the previous quarter.

On Tuesday, researchers at Morgan Stanley said that they expect the eurozone economy to contract by almost 11 percent this year due to the economic disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton has previously said that the EU will require almost 1.6 trillion Euros ($1.7 trillion) in funds to recover from the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Stanley Sweden Hungary Denmark Euro 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

46 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.