Real Impact Of COVID19 Expected In Second Quarter Of 2020 - Saudi Arabian Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:20 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic will reveal itself in the second quarter of this year, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in an interview with Al Arabiya tv.

"Expenses must be reduced to cope with the fallout from coronavirus and we need to be careful not to increase the cost of debt," the minister said on Saturday. "The real impact of the coronavirus pandemic will appear in the second quarter, and we have to face a very big revenue shock," he said.

According to Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia is considering a wide range of "strict and painful measures" to cut spending.

"We must tighten the belt and come out of the crisis strong," the finance minister said, stressing that "the journey ahead is long."

Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia, as well as the world as a whole, will not return to what was before the coronavirus pandemic and there will be changes in economic processes.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 242,000.

In April, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that his country was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting significant drop in oil revenues from a position of strength, since serious reforms had been carried out in the country in recent years and that Saudi Arabia had enough of a buffer to deal with the low prices.

