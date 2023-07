Real Wages in Russia Grew 4.2 Percent in 4 Months - Prime Minister Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Real wages in Russia grew 4.2 percent in 4 months, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Already today, for 4 months, (growth of) real wages amounted to 4.2%. As for year on year, in April, real wage growth was 10.4 percent. Nominal wages for 4 months (grew) 11.4 percent," Mishustin said.