UrduPoint.com

Realistic Business Plan Only Way To Get Soft Loan Under YES: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Realistic business plan only way to get soft loan under YES: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday urged the budding entrepreneurs to come up with realistic business ideas for availing soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday urged the budding entrepreneurs to come up with realistic business ideas for availing soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). Young people can easily get big loans through successful business plans and the government will give them a loan if they come up with practicable business plans, said the SAPM in a news statement.

He said that the government would extend all possible support to the youth, entering the country's job market.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar also tweeted story of Mehran who had succeeded in launching modern courses in his own medical college after getting a loan amounting to Rs 3.

5 million under the YES.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP's team for helping him to fulfill his dream of starting modern courses in medical field at his college.

Mehran said he did not only recruit new teachers in his college, but also give employment to pharmacists and other medical professionals of his area.

Usman Dar congratulated Mehran on achieving his goal and said that it was heartening to note that the youth was playing a critical role in creating jobs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Business Job Young Market All Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visi ..

Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visitors

23 minutes ago
 South American World Cup qualifiers set for triple ..

South American World Cup qualifiers set for triple matchdays

3 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths

3 minutes ago
 Iran rejects 'baseless' G7 accusations over ship a ..

Iran rejects 'baseless' G7 accusations over ship attack

3 minutes ago
 Philippines reports highest daily cases of COVID-1 ..

Philippines reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 since April 17

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid kicks off monsoon tree plantation dr ..

Sheikh Rashid kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.