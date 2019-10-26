Realme XT launched in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The cell phone is available in the market with different prices.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2019) The Realme XT has been launched in Pakistan with Rs 54,999

. The launching ceremony was held at a local hotel which was attended by many including the representatives of various groups.

The Realme XT is a mid- range phone that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC octa-core processor with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smart phone has many specification and is very cool its look and design. However, the prices of other brands , with different specifications have different prices.