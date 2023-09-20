REAP expect record rice export of $ 3 billion in Year 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) on Wednesday expected that this year, the export of rice will be above the record $ 3 billion, which is very encouraging.

Last year 2021-22 the rice crop was destroyed due to the floods, because of which the export of rice has decreased, Chairman REAP, Chela Ram Kewlani told APP.

Last year, he said the production of rice crops improved and there were also new opportunities in the emerging markets of different regions.

He said that facilities are given to rice exporters by the government, but due to the high tariffs in different countries, the export of rice has become a problem, so agreements with these countries are needed.

Kewlani said that during the finalization of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries, the rice sector should also be included so that the tariff lines will come down for rice exporters.

He said that this would have a positive impact on rice export and new opportunities will be created for the exports in the sector.

Chairman REAP said that by increasing the export of rice, the exchange rate will be stable, but overall the country's economy will be strengthened.

Meanwhile, talking to the APP, former Chairman Rice Export Association of Pakistan and Rice Exporter Ali Hasan has said that rice exporters in Pakistan are looking for global markets, but there are also some challenges facing them such as high tariffs and other duties in the rice exporter markets.

He said that rice should be included as a product for the export of rice in all free trade agreements so that the original potential of rice export can be achieved.

Ali also expressed the hope that this year there will be an increase in rice production and stocks and a record increase in its exports.

Replying to a question, he said that after the approval of the Global Indication (GI) law in the country, Pakistan will have significant opportunities to increase its economic and trade activities in the international market.

The rice exporter said that now after this legislation; a level playing field will be available for the export of various Agro-trade goods including rice in the international market.

He said that Geographical Indication would serve as a potential economic tool to promote and increase national and international trade by attracting global demand and premium prices for Pakistani products in the international market.