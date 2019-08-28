UrduPoint.com
REAP's South Zone Group Candidates Elected Un-opposed For 2019-20

Wed 28th August 2019

Five Managing Committee members of Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan's South Zone Group have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Five Managing Committee members of Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan's South Zone Group have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-20.

Four members including Muhammad Asif Polani, Subhan Khalil Malik, Gurmukh Dasand Faisal Masood Choudhry are from Corporate sector and Sheeraz Shaikh is from Associate Class, said a REAP press release on Wednesday.

Chairman, Abdul Rehman Janoo has congratulated all the winning candidates and hoped that the new team of office-bearers and MC would work for benefit of REAP members. The new body would continue momentum geared up by the present Chairman Safdar Mekhri and his team.

More Stories From Business

