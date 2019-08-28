Five Managing Committee members of Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan's South Zone Group have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Five Managing Committee members of Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan 's South Zone Group have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-20.

Four members including Muhammad Asif Polani, Subhan Khalil Malik, Gurmukh Dasand Faisal Masood Choudhry are from Corporate sector and Sheeraz Shaikh is from Associate Class, said a REAP press release on Wednesday.

Chairman, Abdul Rehman Janoo has congratulated all the winning candidates and hoped that the new team of office-bearers and MC would work for benefit of REAP members. The new body would continue momentum geared up by the present Chairman Safdar Mekhri and his team.