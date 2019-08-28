REAP's South Zone Group Candidates Elected Un-opposed For 2019-20
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:49 PM
Five Managing Committee members of Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan's South Zone Group have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-20
Four members including Muhammad Asif Polani, Subhan Khalil Malik, Gurmukh Dasand Faisal Masood Choudhry are from Corporate sector and Sheeraz Shaikh is from Associate Class, said a REAP press release on Wednesday.
Chairman, Abdul Rehman Janoo has congratulated all the winning candidates and hoped that the new team of office-bearers and MC would work for benefit of REAP members. The new body would continue momentum geared up by the present Chairman Safdar Mekhri and his team.