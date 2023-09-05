Open Menu

Rebuttal Against Gallup Report Published In Print Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

The 10th Quarterly Business Confidence Survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and reported in the print media today is limited in scope and needs to be considered in a much broader context

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The 10th Quarterly Business Confidence Survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and reported in the print media today is limited in scope and needs to be considered in a much broader context.

It is important to note that economic conditions may vary widely from one quarter to another, said a press release issued here.

Even though the Business Confidence Index is a valuable tool for understanding the sentiments of the business community, it is critical to interpret its findings and data cautiously. It is important to consider factors such as market dynamics, external economic influences, and the specific circumstances of the businesses being surveyed.

A comprehensive analysis is required to determine the economic indicators and factors that ultimately influence the business's confidence in the economy.

The caretaker government is determined to initiate imperative policy measures to boost the business confidence in the country and lead the economy towards stability and growth.

The government intends to honour all its international obligations on time. The caretaker government is committed to providing a friendly environment for ease of doing business and laying the roadmap to a long-term economic revival.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Lead Gallup May Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Muni ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-mil ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against I ..

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: ..

4 minutes ago
 Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

15 minutes ago
 Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

15 minutes ago
 PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without he ..

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

16 minutes ago
Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour enga ..

Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour engaged in military training: A 65 ..

10 minutes ago
 Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoin ..

Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoing UNGA head says as 77th sessi ..

10 minutes ago
 Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for ..

Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for strengthen of country: Careta ..

10 minutes ago
 Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted In ..

Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted Indian aggression in 1965 war: A ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings t ..

Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings to impart HR awareness

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business