Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The 10th Quarterly Business Confidence Survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and reported in the print media today is limited in scope and needs to be considered in a much broader context.

It is important to note that economic conditions may vary widely from one quarter to another, said a press release issued here.

Even though the Business Confidence Index is a valuable tool for understanding the sentiments of the business community, it is critical to interpret its findings and data cautiously. It is important to consider factors such as market dynamics, external economic influences, and the specific circumstances of the businesses being surveyed.

A comprehensive analysis is required to determine the economic indicators and factors that ultimately influence the business's confidence in the economy.

The caretaker government is determined to initiate imperative policy measures to boost the business confidence in the country and lead the economy towards stability and growth.

The government intends to honour all its international obligations on time. The caretaker government is committed to providing a friendly environment for ease of doing business and laying the roadmap to a long-term economic revival.