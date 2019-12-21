UrduPoint.com
RECAST- Trump Signs $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed on Friday the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines, and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia. The bill also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35 jets to Ankara.

The bill creates the sixth branch of the US military, the Space Force, and includes $71.5 billion for ongoing foreign wars, or "overseas contingency operations."

The NDAA includes other efforts to counter Russia in Eastern Europe such as prohibiting the United States from recognizing Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia, increasing funding for the European Defense Initiative - additional $734.3 million - for military construction and anti-submarine warfare.

The military budget also supports the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) from its termination date in February 2021 to February 2026 in accordance with the law. It also requires the US president to determine and inform Congress if Russia violates the treaty.

Furthermore, the bill requires the United States to supersede the New START Treaty with another arms control agreement that provides equal or greater constraints, transparency and verification of Russia's nuclear forces.

The NDAA also requires increased testing of US missile defense systems, specifically with regard to countermeasures. It also supports the US efforts to develop a hypersonic weapon capability by the mid-2020s.

The bill also makes the Defense Department - 120 days after the NDAA goes into effect - provide Congress with a report on military assistance provided by Russia or any Russia-based private security contractor to African countries. It also requires an analysis of any alleged Russian disinformation and propaganda in African countries that may pose a risk to US interests in the region. The document also points out the need to develop a plan to counteract destabilizing Russian activities in Africa.

The spending bill requires a report on arms sales in Africa that may be in violation of UN-imposed arms embargoes, especially in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

The NDAA renews $300 million in US security assistance for Ukraine, which includes $100 million for lethal defense weapons. The legislation, moreover, expands the types of aid that Ukraine can receive, including coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles.

The bill includes a provision to impose sanctions on the Syrian government troops for alleged war crimes committed during the civil conflict in the Arab Republic.

The document also requires providing reports on threats posed by China and proclaims that Congress unequivocally supports Hong Kong.

