UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - Vuсic Says Serbian Portion Of TurkStream Pipeline To Be Completed On Time

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

RECAST - Vuсic Says Serbian Portion of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Completed on Time

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that the country's section of the TurkStream gas pipeline would be completed on time, which has previously been stated to be before the end of this year.

In June, the head of Russia's Gazprom, the operating company behind the construction of the TurkStream's twin pipeline, said that the Serbian portion of the project would be completed by the end of 2019. Vucic then said in late September that the Serbian portion of the pipeline was almost near completion.

"Everything will be built and completed on time, like we promised," Vucic said during a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. It consists of two pipelines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Company June September Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

7 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

14 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

25 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

28 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

38 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.