Recent Decrease in Oil Prices Will Not Affect Future Oil Wealth of Lebanon - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A recent dramatic decline in oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will not have an impact on future oil revenues of Lebanon as the situation on the petroleum market is bound to return back to normal over time, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Sputnik.

In February, Aoun inaugurated the country's first offshore exploratory drilling for oil and gas, calling it a "historic day" for the debt-burdened country.

"The historical decline in oil prices is related to a decrease in consumption of petroleum products due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but the market will eventually recover. Therefore, our future petroleum wealth has no connection with events that are happening now," Aoun said.

The president added that Lebanon did not count on its oil and gas reserves to revive the cash-strapped national economy, as it would take years for the exploration and production process to yield any tangible results.

The oil market hit negative values for the first time in history in mid-April due to numerous restrictive measures and lockdowns, which halted many industries and grounded airline fleets across the world, significantly lowering demand for fuel.

On Thursday, the Lebanese authorities endorsed an economic plan to put the country back on track toward "real reforms" and tackle the worsening financial crisis accompanied by nationwide anti-government protests that the country has been facing since October.