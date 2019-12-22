UrduPoint.com
Recent Negotiations Show Ukraine Understands Need To Find Solutions - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Recent negotiation between Russia and Ukraine regarding gas and other issues has shown that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration does not suffer from lack of political or diplomatic experience and that they understand the need to search for solutions, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised program aired Sunday.

"Regarding how experienced or inexperienced Ukrainian president Zelenkyy's team is, he has a team of career diplomats who have worked in the Ukrainian government several times. That is why I think not all is bad for them when it comes to experienced negotiators. We had negotiations not long ago about gas and other areas of partnership which show that the Ukrainians understand the need to search for solutions despite all the difficulties.

But at the same time, it is difficult for me to say how negotiable they are," Lavrov said, speaking on the political talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

On Friday, Moscow and Kiev signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling existing disputes during negotiations in Minsk.

The protocol envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.

