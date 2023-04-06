Close
Recent OPEC+ Cuts Prove Biden's Reliance On Foreign Oil Risks US Security - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

The latest oil production cuts announced by the OPEC+ countries underscore that President Joe Biden's reliance on foreign oil puts US security at risk, Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) Chairwoman Christi Craddick told Sputnik

Earlier this week, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee announced that an additional voluntary reduction in the oil production in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman and Gabon will amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

"The latest action by OPEC+ only further solidifies what we've known all along about President Biden's reliance on foreign oil - it is dangerous and puts American security at risk," Craddick said.

The RRC is the industry regulator in the top oil-producing US state of Texas.

OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a decrease in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling the cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.

