Reception For Trade And Investment Officers Posted Abroad
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab Region-I Shahzad Ahmed Khan has said that the world is changing rapidly and the organisation is going to serve in important countries to raise the prestige of Pakistan and introduce its products.
He expressed these views at a reception organized for 39 trade and investment officers posted in foreign countries by prominent industrialist of the country, Ejaz A. Khokhar, former chairman of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA). President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Vice Chairman AirSial Umer Mir, Chief Executive AirSial Amin Ahsan, former Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL)Babar Iqbal, Naeem Akhtar, former Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Sheikh Naveed Iqbal , former President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Idustry (SCCI) Abdul Waheed Sandal, Dr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Pakistan Surgical Association Hassan Yousaf Bajwa, Jahangir Bajwa and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
Group leader DG TDAP Shahzad Ahmed said, "We assure you that we will serve you wholeheartedly and keep in contact with you. Now the business community also has to improve the quality of their products and fulfill their commitments on time. We will all work together to improve the image of Pakistan and will not give anyone a chance to complain." He also thanked Ijaz A.
Khokhar for hosting the reception.
Earlier, prominent industrialist Ejaz A. Khokhar congratulated all officers posted abroad and said the business community of Pakistan, especially of Sialkot, expected that the trade and investment officers appointed abroad should keep in touch with all the trade bodies of the homeland and in whichever country they are stationed, they will establish contact with reputable importers of that country and introduce them to the products of Pakistan and by guiding them in every possible way, they will give them ideal support in issuing visas to them as well. He added that the newly appointed officers would have to work under the changing requirements. Ejaz A. Khokhar said that by giving good businessmen the status of honorary consular of Pakistan can also have a good impact on our business. He said, "We will also need your guidance to make it possible to participate in fairs and roadshows in foreign countries and about new conventions and other conditions."
Adnan Mehmood Awan, former Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, who was posted in New York, said that he had the opportunity to serve in Sialkot twice. "The people of Sialkot are loving towards officers and cooperative," he added. Addressing the ceremony, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said, "With much effort we have made a place for ourselves in the markets of the world. If the officers working in the Pakistani embassies cooperate even a little with the businessmen going here, it will make things easier for us."
