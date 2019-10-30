UrduPoint.com
Reconstitution Of Companies' BoDs Part Of 'Policy Reforms Agenda:' PD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Reconstitution of companies' BoDs part of 'Policy Reforms Agenda:' PD

The Petroleum Division (PD) of Energy Ministry Wednesday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about reconstitution of Board s of Directors (BoDs) of Pakistan LNG Limited and Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited, saying it lacked 'some facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The Petroleum Division (PD) of Energy Ministry Wednesday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about reconstitution of Board s of Directors (BoDs) of Pakistan LNG Limited and Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited, saying it lacked 'some facts.' "The reconstitution of BoDs can be seen in accordance with the Policy Reforms Agenda, not incompetence of the companies as asserted in the story. The reconstituted boards may initiate process of appointing full time managing directors to fulfill the purpose of companies," the PD said in a press release.

Under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan had emerged as one of the top global reformers in the ease of doing business rankings, the PD said, adding it introduced 'rigid corporate governance rules' and was executing them on merit and transparency.

The country has emerged as one of the key Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) markets in the region where demand is predicted to grow at a rapid pace, following which, foreign investors are showing keen interest in the country's LNG market.

The Petroleum Division said world renowned companies including Exxon Mobil, Trifigura, Mitsubishi, Shell and a French firm were eying the Pakistani market, without any hesitation, for their planned investments as 'indicated in the news report.'These firms have shown confidence in the country's energy sector and the PD is taking steps to increase the efficiency of the energy sector to cater to the needs of incoming foreign investment in the energy sector.

"They are only entering the market after due diligence and would have been tentative if positive signals were not sent out to them as indicated in the report. The Ministry is fully committed to satisfying fuel and energy requirement of country," it said.

