Record 4.5Mln Americans Quit Jobs in November - US Labor Dept.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in November as the coronavirus pandemic continued to create conditions favorable to employees in the United States while making it more difficult for employers to get workers, the US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A record 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in November as the coronavirus pandemic continued to create conditions favorable to employees in the United States while making it more difficult for employers to get workers, the US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday.

"The number of quits increased in November to a series high (of) 4.5 million," the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS). "The quits rate increased to 3 percent, matching the series high in September."

The Labor Department explained the number of people quitting their jobs increased in several industries, with the largest noted in accommodation and food services (up by 159,000); health care and social assistance (52,000); and transportation, warehousing and utilities (33,000).

Despite the sharp quit rate, job additions were also healthy for the first 11 months of last year, growing by more than 500,000 positions per month, the JOLTS data showed.

The JOLTS report is a key indicator of labor market tightness or slack, and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as criteria for increasing or decreasing interest rates.

After staggering unemployment initially triggered by the coronavirus pandemic measures, the US labor market has recovered steadily, showing an official jobless rate of just 4.2% in November from a high of 14.8% in April of 2020.

Analysts estimate that some 3 million of the 20 million or so jobs lost during the pandemic have not returned. Economists generally see the exodus as a greater opportunity in a pandemic-era market where workers could demand higher wages and prioritize child-care and health concerns.