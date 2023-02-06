UrduPoint.com

Record 48% Of Americans Say Stock Market To Decline, 67% Expect Inflation To Rise - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Record 48% of Americans Say Stock Market to Decline, 67% Expect Inflation to Rise - Poll

A record-high 48% of Americans expect stock market to decline in the first half of 2023, and 67% believe inflation will rise in the same period, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A record-high 48% of Americans expect stock market to decline in the first half of 2023, and 67% believe inflation will rise in the same period, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"Americans are likely factoring the stock market's recent poor performance into their outlook for 2023, after just ending its worst year since the Great Recession. A record-high 48% plurality of US adults now predict the market will fall in the first half of 2023; 18% expect that it will remain the same, while 31% say it will go up," the pollster said.

Inflation remains the major concern, according to the survey. Over two-thirds of Americans (67%) expect it to rise further in the coming months. However, the figure was even higher in 2022 (79%).

Only 20% think that inflation will decline and 12% expect it to remain at the same level.

"The current figure is similar to readings in late 2004 and 2005, although high inflation did not materialize at that time," the pollster said.

Almost three-fourth of participants (74%) predict that interest rates will increase over the next six months.

"Although the U.S. unemployment rate was relatively low and steady throughout 2022, Americans' expectation that it will increase in the first half of 2023 rose seven points over the past year, to 41%," the survey added.

Forty-three percent of Americans think the nation's GDP will go down in 2023, while 36% expect it to go up.

The survey was conducted from January 2-22, with a random sample of 1,011 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Same Columbia Gallup January Market All From

Recent Stories

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

24 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

12 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

14 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

12 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.