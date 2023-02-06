Record 48% of Americans Say Stock Market to Decline, 67% Expect Inflation to Rise - Poll

A record-high 48% of Americans expect stock market to decline in the first half of 2023, and 67% believe inflation will rise in the same period, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A record-high 48% of Americans expect stock market to decline in the first half of 2023, and 67% believe inflation will rise in the same period, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"Americans are likely factoring the stock market's recent poor performance into their outlook for 2023, after just ending its worst year since the Great Recession. A record-high 48% plurality of US adults now predict the market will fall in the first half of 2023; 18% expect that it will remain the same, while 31% say it will go up," the pollster said.

Inflation remains the major concern, according to the survey. Over two-thirds of Americans (67%) expect it to rise further in the coming months. However, the figure was even higher in 2022 (79%).

Only 20% think that inflation will decline and 12% expect it to remain at the same level.

"The current figure is similar to readings in late 2004 and 2005, although high inflation did not materialize at that time," the pollster said.

Almost three-fourth of participants (74%) predict that interest rates will increase over the next six months.

"Although the U.S. unemployment rate was relatively low and steady throughout 2022, Americans' expectation that it will increase in the first half of 2023 rose seven points over the past year, to 41%," the survey added.

Forty-three percent of Americans think the nation's GDP will go down in 2023, while 36% expect it to go up.

The survey was conducted from January 2-22, with a random sample of 1,011 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.