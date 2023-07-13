Open Menu

Record 95.5 Pct In Japan Aware Of Rising Prices: Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:A record 95.5 percent of people in Japan feel prices have increased either considerably or slightly from a year before, a central bank survey has shown.

The result found in the latest survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) for June has rewritten its record high for the first time in 15 years. The previous high was 94.6 percent logged in the September 2008 survey around the time of the global financial crisis.

The quarterly survey found that 66.3 percent of the total respondents said that prices went up considerably, also a record high.

The share of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 86.3 percent in June, up from 85.7 percent in March to hit the highest level since June 2022, according to the survey.

As the prices of daily necessities continue to soar in Japan, the ratio of people aware of rising prices has remained above 90 percent for four consecutive surveys.

