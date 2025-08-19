Record-breaking PSX rally reflects economic momentum, investors’ confidence: Khurram Schehzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Tuesday that the extra-ordinary performance of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), which hit the historic 150,000-point mark on the KSE-100 Index, underscores investors’ confidence and improving macroeconomic fundamentals in the country.

The advisor while sharing the development on his official X (formerly Twitter), attributed the PSX’s performance to Pakistan’s rising global credibility, the government's home-grown structural reform agenda, and a positive macroeconomic outlook — all of which, he said, are translating into strong investor confidence.

“Pakistan's rising global credibility and recognitions, home-grown structural reforms agenda, with positive macroeconomic outlook turning into strong investor confidence!”, he said.

Khurram said, the journey to this landmark highlights a dramatic shift in market velocity: the first 50,000 points took 26 years (1991–2017), the next 50,000 came in 8 years (2017–2024), and the final 50,000 points were added in just 10 months (Nov 2024–Aug 2025) — the fastest increase in the index’s history.

He said, the valuation of companies also increased while the number of investors also went up manifold.

“Total billion Dollar+ Valuation Companies at psx are now 16 – highest after 15 in 2018, and only 3 in 2022…-Number of New Investors added in last one year - 73,000, up 22% YoY, highest in a single year. Total Investors at Pakistan’s Public Markets now over One Million (99% with PSX + Mutual Funds),” he said.