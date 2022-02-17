UrduPoint.com

Record Low January Car Sales In EU: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Record low January car sales in EU: data

New car registrations in the European Union hit a record low for the month of January, according to industry data released Thursday, as the sector continues to be hamstrung by a lack of semiconductors

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :New car registrations in the European Union hit a record low for the month of January, according to industry data released Thursday, as the sector continues to be hamstrung by a lack of semiconductors.

"With the ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region" the registration of new vehicles last month fell by six percent from January 2020, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association said in a statement.

The 682,596 vehicles registered last month marks "a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year" since the trade association began keeping records in 1990.

Following the strangling of sales in 2020 by pandemic restrictions closing dealerships, automakers found it hard to meet a rebound in consumer demand last year as semiconductor manufacturers couldn't supply enough of the chips critical to the operation of numerous systems in modern cars.

Automakers expect the shortage to continue this year.

Of the top EU markets, both Italy and France saw sales drops of nearly 20 percent, while Germany rose by 8.5 percent and Spain was broadly stable, the ACEA said.

European carmakers all suffered drops in sales, with Asian automakers all posting increases except for Japan's Nissan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage France European Union Vehicles Car Germany Spain Italy Japan January 2020 Market All From Industry Nissan Top Asia

Recent Stories

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terr ..

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terrorist actions&#039;: Kosovo PM

10 minutes ago
 UN chief calls migration a positive global phenome ..

UN chief calls migration a positive global phenomenon

2 seconds ago
 Russian Soyuz Rockets to Launch 2 European Navigat ..

Russian Soyuz Rockets to Launch 2 European Navigation Satellites on April 6 - Ro ..

4 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

6 seconds ago
 Allies stand united, firmly with government: Kanwa ..

Allies stand united, firmly with government: Kanwal Shuzab

9 seconds ago
 Free of charge wild, fruit plants distributed at K ..

Free of charge wild, fruit plants distributed at Kalash valley

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>