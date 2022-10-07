Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The overwhelming majority of German citizens are discontent with the economic situation in the country, which is higher than after the global crisis of 2008, according to a survey by the German political research company Infratest dimap, released on Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.

The poll indicated that 80% of Germans assess the economic situation negatively, with 47% of them rating it as "less good" and 33% as "bad." These figures are almost twice as high as the results of a survey conducted under the previous government in 2021, and are a record high compared to 2009, when the research company assessed citizens' dissatisfaction a year after the global crisis. That year, the discontent rate was slightly over 70%.

The poll showed that 85% of German citizens are concerned about the situation in the country, which is 34% higher than the figures of the last similar survey conducted in 2020. Only 11% of people feel confident about the future, which, compared with the last survey, shows a 33% drop and is a record low since the beginning of such surveys in 1997.

Over half of respondents (53%) believe that the economic situation in Germany will be worse in a year. Every third citizen (32%) expects it to be about the same, and only 12% are of the opinion that the economic situation will improve, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted from October 3-5 among 1,307 people, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.