Record power tariff reduction to address high cost of doing business: Iftikhar Malik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said that 50 percent reduction in power tariff will address the most burning issue of high cost of doing business as compared to neighbouring countries.

The epoch making package offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost export, poised to promote small and medium enterprises, promise to strength national economy and bring sigh of relief and solace to business community, badly hit by deadly COVID-19 virus pandemic, he added.

Hailing the package, he said it was long awaited demand of the entire business community, which Prime Minister fulfilled, adding that now traders and entrepreneurs can effectively compete global markets and boost exports worldwide.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the package would promote industrialization in the country that had suffered losses in the past due to high power tariff. He said for next three years, all industries on additional usage of electricity would be provided 25 percent relief on the basis of their previous bills.

He said an end to peak-hour system for commercial users, with provision of uniform electricity rates round the clock will eliminate the prevailing disparity in doing of business.

He said a strong infrastructure of energy was vital to help industrial grow and compete with global market.

He said that now Pakistan would not lag behind India and Bangladesh in terms of exports. He said that industrialization would create ample job opportunities in the country.

He regretted that the contracts signed with power generation companies during previous tenures resulted in production of high-cost power which had cancerous effects on industrial sector that too plagued the national economy.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said major chunk of the economies of Japan, China, France and several other developed countries was based on promotion of SME sector and urged to toe the same policy to attain sustainable economic stability on sound footings which he added is also prerequisite for political stability.

SAARC CCI head urged for streamlining taxation with broadening of tax base instead of levying double taxation on existing tax payers. He said that United Business Group would fully support the government for bringing non tax payers into tax net which he added is need of the hour without which country cannot progress.