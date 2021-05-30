UrduPoint.com
Record Set Upto 383,000 Vaccinated In One Day: Asad Umer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday informed that a new record of vaccination was set as a total of more than 383,000 people were vaccinated in one day.

So far more than 7 million have been vaccinated, the Minister Asad Umer said this on his official twitter account here.

He said the number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered so far.

