Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains Rs1.04 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 11th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 294.90 against the previous day's closing of Rs 295.94

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 11th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 294.90 against the previous day's closing of Rs 295.94.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 295.6 and Rs 298.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 34 paisa to close at Rs 315.28 against the last day's closing of Rs 315.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.99, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.32 as compared to the last closing of Rs 366.41.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 and 27 paisa to close at Rs 80.29 and Rs 78.62 respectively.

