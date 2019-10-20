(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAQQA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Recovery works at oil and gas fields in the Syrian province of Raqqa, as well as in the "triangle" between the freed provinces of Raqqah, Hama and Homs, have begun, the head of the al-Saura field management Ali Ibrahim told Sputnik.

According to Ibrahim, all oil wells and the entire infrastructure at the treatment plants of the fields were completely destroyed, while the pipelines were partially destroyed.

"The restoration of the fields will require a lot of work and the involvement of large companies," the manager added.

Ibrahim stressed that the destruction was caused by the American coalition's airstrikes, which bombed territories under the control of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and fired rockets at each well.

Nearly 6,000 barrels of oil were extracted daily at the al-Saura field before the war in Syria, which has been going on since 2011.