Recovery Of Russia's Economic Activity May Take More Than 1.5 Years - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Recovery of Russia's Economic Activity May Take More Than 1.5 Years - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The recovery of an economic activity in Russia may take more than 1.5 years due to falling domestic and external demand and risk of the inflation falling below 4 percent target next year, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"We have continued to ease the monetary-credit policy, first of all taking into account that the risks remain of the inflation deflating below 4 percent in 2021. This is related to the significant fall in economic activity, and the drop in domestic and external demand," Nabiullina said at a press conference.

"According to our estimate, the recovery may take over 1.5 years and that will have a restraining effect on the price dynamics," the governor added.

