Recreation trip arranged for Apna Ghar inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Diamond Lion Club arranged a one-day recreation trip for the inmates of "Apna Ghar" in collaboration with district administration, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Anjuman-e-Islamia.

Double decker tourist buses of PTDC lifted 68 children from "Apna Ghar" early in the morning and dropped them off at Wapda City where elaborate arrangements were made for their recreation and sports activities.

The children also enjoyed the scenic view of Canal Road on the way to Wapda City.

The administration of the Wapda City along with Lion Ashfaq Ahmed, President Faisalabad Diamond Lion Club, welcomed the children.

The children participated in various sports activities in the lush green main ground of Wapda City.

District Governor PMJF Lion Atif Munir along with other dignitaries visited the site and distributed snakes and fruits among the children.

These activities continued throughout the day and later the PTDC buses dropped off the children back to Apna Ghar in the afternoon where sumptuous lunch was served.

Project Chairperson Lion Khalid Iqbal, Chairman Anjuman-e-Islamia Mr. Khalid Pervaiz Sheikh, Rana Javed, Malik Farooq Mustafa, Malik Ejaz Tariq, Lion Inam Pervaiz, Treasure Lion Junaid Ahmed, Lion Zafar Iqbal, Lion Mehmood Ahmed, Lion Pervaiz Bhatti, Lion Bilal Kashif, Lion Khalil-ur-Rehman and some new members were also present during this event.

