Rectors, VCs from OIC countries visit TUF for academic collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of vice chancellors, rectors, directors, deans and professors from renowned universities of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A delegation of vice chancellors, rectors, directors, deans and professors from renowned universities of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF)

to promote educational collaboration among Islamic countries in addition to improve

academic standards and exchange resources on a global scale.

A TUF spokesman said here on Monday that the 30-member delegation included representatives

from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, such as Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Bin Sahib, Vice Chancellor

Prof Ts Dr Norazah Abdul Rahman, Deputy Vice Chancellor Research and Innovation, Ms Nur Syazwani binti Ahamad Azahari, Prof Ir Dr Ahmad Sabirin Zoolfakar, Director BITCOM /COMSTECH and Mr Afizul bin Sobri.

From the University of Technology Sarawak, Malaysia, the attendees included Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid, Vice Chancellor, W/o Prof Khairuddin and Prof Dr Tariq Zaman, Professor, IT Services, Heritage, AI. Somali National University was represented by Prof Hassan Osman Ga'al, Rector, while Islamic University in Uganda included Prof Dr Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, Rector.

Dhaka International University in Bangladesh was represented by Prof Dr M Hafizur Rahman, COMSTECH Focal Person for Bangladesh, and Mr Mahdi Amini, Director of International Cooperation Department, MSTF in Iran.

From Benadir University, Somalia, Prof Dr Mohamed Mohamoud Hassan Rector participated alongside representatives from Islamic Call University, Uganda: Dr Idris Abdallah, Acting Vice Chancellor, and Dr Adnan Ali Adikata, International Relations Manager.

Palestine Technical University-Kadoorie (PTUK), West Bank, Palestine, was represented by Prof Hussein Shanak President and the University of Palestine, Gaza, Palestine, by Prof Dr Salem Sabbah, Head of the Board of Trustees.

Additional participants included Prof Hamza Mustafa Njozi, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic from Muslim University of Morogoro, Tanzania; Prof Dr M Taleb Khyar Djeh Cheikh Malainine, Director General, from the National Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, Mauritania; Dr Arif Nuryawan, Secretary to Directorate of Internationalization and Global Partnership from University Sumatera Utara, Indonesia; and Prof Dr Majid Ghayour-Mobarhan, Professor of Clinical Nutrition, from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Iran.

Additionally, Mr Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Advisor Linkages & Media, COMSTECH and Dr Muhammad Shahzad Sarfraz, Director Fast National University, Chiniot Campus were also part of the delegation.

Dr Muhammad Hamza Amin Vice Chairman Board of Governors TUF welcomed the delegation warmly while Prof Dr Amanullah Malik Rector TUF and Dr Zahida Maqbool Registrar TUF were also present on the occasion.

During a meeting, Dr Zahida Maqbool presented a detailed overview of the initiatives of Madinah Foundation including TUF, University Medical & Dental College, Madinah Teaching Hospital, etc.

The delegates praised Madinah Foundation’s contributions to health and education sectors according to national and international standard in addition to appreciating ranking of TUF in global universities due to its marvelous achievements.

The OIC education leaders expressed keen interest in promoting academic partnerships between TUF and prominent universities in their respective countries.

They invited TUF management to visit their universities to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The visiting vice-chancellors stressed the need of joint research and exchange of educational resources to elevate academic standards and create new opportunities for students.

In a meeting with heads of various TUF departments, the delegation discussed academic reforms, cutting-edge research and global cooperation, which were imperative to strengthen relations among member countries.

Palestinian university representatives expressed gratitude to TUF for offering free educational opportunities to Palestinian students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Hamza Amin said that educational cooperation was imperative to promote global peace and development while visit of OIC countries delegation would help further enhance TUF’s international standing among OIC member countries.

Later, the guests also planted saplings in the university lawn as a part of TUF Go Green Initiative and to mark their visit by symbolizing unity and a commitment to educational excellence among Islamic countries, the TUF spokesman added.