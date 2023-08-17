Open Menu

Red Chillies Can Stimulate Economic Activities: PHHSA

Published August 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said the production and trade of red chillies stimulate economic activity, both locally and globally.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Pir Saddam Hussain Shah, he said red chillies hold significant importance in the economy due to their widespread use in various industries and cuisines, said a news release issued here.

He said red chillies have applications beyond the culinary world and also used in the production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and even in some industrial processes.

This diversification of usage enhances their economic significance and makes them a valuable commodity in both domestic and international trade, he added.

He said it contributes to the agricultural sector, providing income and employment opportunities for farmers and laborers involved in its cultivation, harvesting, and processing.

In addition, red chillies are a key ingredient in the food and beverage industry, adding flavor and spice to a wide range of dishes and products, he remarked.

This drives demand and consumption, which further supports the economy by creating markets for various food products.

He said the export of red chillies can also generate foreign exchange earnings for countries that are major producers.

